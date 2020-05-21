Zenobia Dewan, age 88, passed away May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Roman (Luba) Jerzewski, Bohdan (Lucyna) Jerzewski and step-mother of John (Sue) Dewan, Maryan (Mike) Riley and Marge (Mohammad) Morra. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 9. Dearest sister of Walter Siryj. Visitation Friday 9-11 A.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Friday 11:00 A.M. from Muzyka chapel to Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church for an 11:30 A.M. Funeral Service. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Info: 773-278-7767.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 21, 2020.