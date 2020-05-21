Or Copy this URL to Share

Zenobia Dewan, age 88, passed away May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Roman (Luba) Jerzewski, Bohdan (Lucyna) Jerzewski and step-mother of John (Sue) Dewan, Maryan (Mike) Riley and Marge (Mohammad) Morra. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 9. Dearest sister of Walter Siryj. Visitation Friday 9-11 A.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Friday 11:00 A.M. from Muzyka chapel to Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church for an 11:30 A.M. Funeral Service. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Info: 773-278-7767.





