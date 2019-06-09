|
Zenona Wojciechowski (nee Borawski), 69, after a lifetime struggle with Systemic Lupus Erythematsus, of Lake in the Hills. Beloved wife of Walter Wojciechowski; loving mother of Eva (Dr. Steve, Jr.) Coker, Susan (James) Kalas; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Nathan, Kyle, Lucas, Jakob and Matthew; dear sister of Donna (Casmir) Zyskowski and Adam Lester (Helen) Borawski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights and Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be at Maryhill Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019