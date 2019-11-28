|
Zhao Zhang, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Zhao lived in Boston. She performed at local Peking Opera events in Boston and Chicago. Zhao is survived by her daughters, Jing Ye (Michael) Shea and Fei Ye (Weiguo Yang), and her granddaughters, Lisha Yang and Sophia Shea. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr. Naperville, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelman-Kunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 28, 2019