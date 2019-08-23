|
Zijah Kurtovic, of Evanston, IL passed away in Wyoming at the age of 63 on Sat, Aug 10, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1956 in Breza, Bosnia. He had a son, Adis Kurtovic, whom he lost in 2006, a living daughter, Ines Cring, beloved grandchild Alice Cring, brothers Amir and Mersad Kurtovic, their wives and children, and former spouse and friend Fatima Vilich. Services will be at 3pm Sat Aug 24 at 9900 Gross Point Rd in Skokie. In lieu of flowers please donate at https://www.gtnpf.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019