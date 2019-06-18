|
Andree , Zita Zita Andree (nee Arkenberg), age 91, a resident of St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL since 2012, formerly of Chicago and Lombard, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence. She was born December 21, 1927 in Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Loftus, loving mother of Pat (Wayne) Rutkowski, Barbara (David) Sniegowski, Judy (the late Joseph) Gratz and Michael (Terry) Loftus, adored grandmother of Steven and Jenna Sniegowski; Michelle and Jessica Loftus; Joey (Joy) Gratz and Chrissy Gratz, devoted daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (nee Cullen) Arkenberg, dear sister of Raymond (the late Genie) Arkenberg, Marian (Walter) Domkowski, the late Sr. Catherine Arkenberg, S.P., the late Sr. Jean Arkenberg, S.P., the late James (the late Jo-An) Arkenberg and the late Thomas Arkenberg, fond sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Additional Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence. Interment: All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
