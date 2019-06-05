|
Zoe Rummel (nee Stamos), age 102. Beloved wife of the late William G. Rummel; Loving mother of Virginia Maniatis (Michael Sadlak), Bella Trilikis (George), late Katherine Skontos (late George). Survived by sister Christine Gehopolos (late Zack); Adored grandmother of 8; Yiayia Itchy to 15; Treasured aunt and godmother to many; Preceded in death by her siblings Bessie (Tom Mashos), Sophie (James Carres), Sam (Irma) Stamos, John (Daisy) Stamos & brother-in-law Ted (Georgina) Rummel. Zoe was extremely active in the Greek community, especially at Sts. Constantine & Helen Church. Former Board member, President of St. Helen's Philoptochos, Charter member, District Governor & National President of Daughters of Penelope, President Woman's Auxiliary of Chicago Medical School. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Center, 220 First St., Wheeling, IL 60090. Visitation Thursday, June 6th from 4 – 8 p.m., Trisagion Service 6:15 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Friday, June 7th, family and friends will meet directly at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, for Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. "May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019