|
|
Zoltan was born in 1930 in Marcalto, Hungary, lived with his parents and sisters, Margit and Aranka. With the onset of Communism, he emigrated to the US in 1959, and settled in Chicago, IL, where he met Lidia Majczan. They married in 1965, and lived in the city to raise their three children. He was employed as an electrician, and retired after a full career at the Chicago Tribune. During that time, the Horvaths moved and continue to reside in Antioch, IL. In retirement, he continued his interests in renovations, vehicle maintenance and remained active in his faith. He is survived by Lidia (wife), Peter (son), Istvan (son), Terike (daughter) and Joe (spouse), and Audrey (granddaughter).
Memorial service to be held at 1:00 pm on December 14, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 23602 West Grass Lake Rd, Antioch, IL, 60002. In lieu of flowers, please consider warm wishes, or a donation made in his memory to a local charitable organization.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019