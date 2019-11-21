Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church
2823 S. Princeton
Chicago, IL
View Map
Zvonko Dragusica Obituary
Zvonko Dragusica, Suddenly. Beloved husband of Lilliana nee Mandac for 47 years. Loving father of Michael Dragusica & John (Kathy) Dragusica. Cherished grandfather of Bailey, Dylan & Ashley. Proud great grandfather of Gavin. Dear brother & uncle of many. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church, 2823 S. Princeton in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Member of Croatian Fraternal Union of America & Painters District Council 14, Local #611 & Local # 830. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
