|
|
Zvonko Dragusica, Suddenly. Beloved husband of Lilliana nee Mandac for 47 years. Loving father of Michael Dragusica & John (Kathy) Dragusica. Cherished grandfather of Bailey, Dylan & Ashley. Proud great grandfather of Gavin. Dear brother & uncle of many. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church, 2823 S. Princeton in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Member of Croatian Fraternal Union of America & Painters District Council 14, Local #611 & Local # 830. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019