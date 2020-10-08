|
|
|
BARTON Alan Charles Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 23/09/20, aged 68 years.
Loving Partner to Angie, Brother to Janet and Buster, Brother-in-Law to Sue and Uncle to Natalie, James, Lottie & Alfie, Craig, Sammy & Adam.
He will be missed by family and friends.
The funeral will be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 12th October 2020 at 14.00.
Due to COVID regulations, attendance is by invitation only.
No flowers, however donations to
the benefit of St Wilfrid's Hospice
are welcome.
All enquiries to F A Holland & Son,
3 Jubilee Road, Chichester, PO19 7XB. 01243 782965.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020