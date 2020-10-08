Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
3 Jubilee Road
, West Sussex PO19 7XB
01243 782 965
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Barton

Notice Condolences

Alan Barton Notice
BARTON Alan Charles Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 23/09/20, aged 68 years.
Loving Partner to Angie, Brother to Janet and Buster, Brother-in-Law to Sue and Uncle to Natalie, James, Lottie & Alfie, Craig, Sammy & Adam.
He will be missed by family and friends.
The funeral will be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 12th October 2020 at 14.00.
Due to COVID regulations, attendance is by invitation only.
No flowers, however donations to
the benefit of St Wilfrid's Hospice
are welcome.
All enquiries to F A Holland & Son,
3 Jubilee Road, Chichester, PO19 7XB. 01243 782965.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -