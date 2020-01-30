Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Alan Blampied

Alan Blampied Notice
BLAMPIED Alan Brian Passed away peacefully on
16th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving husband to Di, dad and grandpa.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 2.00pm.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43
Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SG
tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 30, 2020
