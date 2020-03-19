|
|
|
KING Alan George Passed peacefully away
at home in Chichester on
15th March 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pamela,
devoted father to Marilyn, loving grandfather to Jessica and Emilie and very proud great grandfather of
Jack, Sophia, Poppy and Max.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
His service is to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 3.30pm. No flowers please,
but donations, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020