Alan Tottey

Alan Tottey Notice
TOTTEY Alan Died peacefully
24th February 2020,
aged 80 years.
Loved Husband and Friend of Peg,
Father of Oliver and Emily, greatly loved
Grandpa of James and Madeleine.
Funeral Wednesday 18th March at
Chichester Crematorium, 1.15pm.
No flowers please, any donations to
Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey, Sussex
via Darren Miles Funeral Service, 107
Felpham Road, Felpham, PO22 7PW.
Will be sadly missed.
Thank you to all the staff at
Homebeech Nursing Home for
their care and kindness.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020
