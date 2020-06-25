|
Byers Alexander Ian Laidlaw
'Sandy' Forgot to wake up on
Tuesday 16th June 2020.
The family would like to thank
the staff of St Wilfrids Hospice, Bosham, for their care and support.
He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife Greta and her family, his daughter Lesley and son-in-law Andrew and their family.
All his friends at St Anne's Church,
East Wittering, Chichester Probus Club and Chichester Golf Club.
Private service at Chichester Crematorium. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be shared at a later date when circumstances allow.
Donations to St Wilfrids Hospice, Bosham.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 25, 2020