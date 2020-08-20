|
|
|
SWORD Alfred
aka Fred/Jock Passed away peacefully on 7.8.2020, aged 81 years at Conifers Rest Home in Selsey.
Loving husband to Vera, Dad to Jill, Fiona, Glen and Jamie, Granddad to twelve and Great-Granddad
to two.
For many years he was the Postman in Sidlesham, where he was well liked and regarded.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service has already taken place but you can send a donation, if desired, in Alfred's
memory, to Dementia UK c/o Oaklands Funeral Service, 4 The Ridgeway,
Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester,
P019 3LA. Tel; 01243773114
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 20, 2020