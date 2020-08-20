Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oaklands Funeral Service
4 The Ridgeway
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 3LA
01243 773114
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Sword
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Sword

Notice Condolences

Alfred Sword Notice
SWORD Alfred
aka Fred/Jock Passed away peacefully on 7.8.2020, aged 81 years at Conifers Rest Home in Selsey.

Loving husband to Vera, Dad to Jill, Fiona, Glen and Jamie, Granddad to twelve and Great-Granddad
to two.

For many years he was the Postman in Sidlesham, where he was well liked and regarded.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service has already taken place but you can send a donation, if desired, in Alfred's
memory, to Dementia UK c/o Oaklands Funeral Service, 4 The Ridgeway,
Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester,
P019 3LA. Tel; 01243773114
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -