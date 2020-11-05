Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Alfred Yellowley Notice
Yellowley Alfred (Alf) Passed away peacefully
at Pinewood Nursing Home on
Sunday 25 October 2020 aged 94.
Much loved brother to Dorothy and Joan, father to Susan, Jean and Kathleen and loving granddad to
eight grandchildren and
ten great grandchildren.
Now reunited with his wife Peg.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions
a private service will take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 20 November at 13:15.
Family flowers only.
The family hope to have a gathering
to celebrate Alf's life in the summer.
If desired, donations to the
RNLI can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Co-operative Funeral Care,
Kingsham Avenue, Chichester
PO19 8AW Telephone 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 5, 2020
