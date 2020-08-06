Home

Amos Andrew We would like to announce the sad passing of our father Andrew Amos lately of Bosham West Sussex on Wednesday the 29th of July after a short illness.
He passed away peacefully
with his family present at
St Richard's Hospital Chichester.

He leaves his four children Sara, Steven, David and Elizabeth.

He is to be cremated and then join his beloved wife Margaret in the Churchyard at St Peter & St Mary Fishbourne. Any donations to Leukaemia Research.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 6, 2020
