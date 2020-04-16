Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Dobbie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Dobbie

Notice Condolences

Andrew Dobbie Notice
DOBBIE Andrew James Cunningham Peacefully on 6th April at
Claremont Lodge Nursing Home
aged 84.
Much loved husband of Janet,
father of Sonia and Jeffrey and grandfather of Olivia, Imogen, Annabelle and Hamish.
Private cremation to be held on
23rd April.
A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Walberton, West Sussex at a later date.
No flowers please, but donations if desired can be made to St Wilfrid's Hospice and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -