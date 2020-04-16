|
|
|
DOBBIE Andrew James Cunningham Peacefully on 6th April at
Claremont Lodge Nursing Home
aged 84.
Much loved husband of Janet,
father of Sonia and Jeffrey and grandfather of Olivia, Imogen, Annabelle and Hamish.
Private cremation to be held on
23rd April.
A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Walberton, West Sussex at a later date.
No flowers please, but donations if desired can be made to St Wilfrid's Hospice and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 16, 2020