Claggett Ann Christine Died unexpectedly
on 10th July 2020
at home aged 67 years.
A much loved mum of Cindy
and son in law Malcolm and
a devoted and adored Nan of Chloe, Kieran and Katy May.
She will be sorely missed
by all who knew her.
Due to the current situation,
there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for
(Monkey World) made payable to the Jim Cronin Memorial Fund and sent to
Jim Cronin Memorial Fund,
Hethfelton House,
Wareham, Dorset,
BH20 6HS.
All enquires to
Whites Funeralcare
Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on July 23, 2020