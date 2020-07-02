|
Herrington Ann Maria Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
23rd June 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of David and
much loved mother of Marianne.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service at St James Church, Birdham on Monday 13th July 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6GS. Tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 2, 2020