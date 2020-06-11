|
Waington Ann-Marie Formerly of Lower Parkstone, Poole Previously Dennys Close, Selsey, sadly passed away on the 26 May 2020.
She was a much loved Mother to Michael and Graham. Grandmother to Abigail, Emily, Isobelle, Max, Leo and Hugo. Great Grandmother to Finnley and Gracie May.
Now reunited with her husband Dave.
A small close family funeral will take place on 11 June 2020. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to Forest Holme Hospice, Poole
via Lee Hobson Funeral Service, Selsey.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 11, 2020