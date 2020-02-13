Home

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:30
Chichester Crematorium
Annette Turbefield
TURBEFIELD Annette Peacefully at Donnington House Care Home on 4th February 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
much loved mother of Russell,
dearly loved sister of
Rosalind and David.
Funeral Service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Donnington House may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
