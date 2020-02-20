Home

Leech Anthony Norman
"Tony" Tragically taken on 30th January 2020 aged 70 years.
Loving Brother to Jackie and Barbara, Uncle and Great Uncle to Maxine (Andy) Wayne (Sharon) William and Elliot. Friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at St John The Baptist Church, Westbourne on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 10am followed by committal at Westbourne Cemetery at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to RSPB and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire,
PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
