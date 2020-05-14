|
|
|
MANN Anthony George Passed away peacefully at home on 5th May 2020,
aged 80 years.
He will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Due to current restrictions a private, family only funeral service is to
take place at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Friday 22nd May at
3:15pm. Donations in lieu of flowers
can be made by visiting;
http://anthonymann.muchloved.com
For further queries or information please contact
Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, Havant (02392 175462).
Published in Chichester Observer on May 14, 2020