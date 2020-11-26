Home

Penfold Anthony George
(TONY) Our dearest Dad
and proud "little grandad"
(also known as Scrammy to his friends) died peacefully on
Wednesday November 18th.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his 3 daughters Katy, Emma, Jeni, his sons in law, Alan, Richard, Adam and grandchildren Oliver, Georgia, Phoebe, Archie, Erin, Eve and Louie. Sleep well dad
and leave your worries behind you.
Contact Bryders Funeral Directors (01798) 342174 for funeral date and arrangements.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 26, 2020
