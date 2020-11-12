|
|
|
Rogers Anthony (Tony) Passed away peacefully
On Wednesday 28th October 2020 aged 81.
Much loved husband of Sheila.
Loving Dad of Alison and Leah,
Father in law to Ryan and
Grandad to Finley.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Chichester Crematorium
on Friday 20th November at 10.15am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if
you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-operative Funeralcare
230 Chichester Road, North Bersted, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA
Telephone: 01243 865119
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 12, 2020