Towers Anthony
(Tony) Formerly of Bognor Regis.
Peacefully at home in Reepham, Lincolnshire on 14th March 2020,
aged 89. Devoted and loving husband of Wendy for 42 years and much loved father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. A true gentleman, he will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral to be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Friday 27th March 2020 at 9.50am. Memorial gathering to be arranged later in the year.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to St Barnabas, Lincoln or Marie Curie Nurses c/o Orchard Funeral Services, 31 Hawthorne Road, Cherry Willingham, Lincoln LN3 4JU.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020