|
|
|
Reader Dr Antony 'Tony' Maxwell Died peacefully at home in Birdham
on 5th June 2020, aged 92.
Retired GP in Horsham and Past Commodore Chichester Yacht Club. Proud father, grandfather and
great-grandfather to Philippa, Andrew, Ysella, Ruan, Katy, Mary, Colom and Maia. Much loved and will be greatly missed by his relatives, partner Jill, Barbara and his many friends.
We are comforted and grateful for all the love and support given during the last few weeks. Due to current restrictions a private family service has been held on Wednesday 17th June
at Chichester Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Tony
to the RNLI can be made via
Reynolds Funeral Service, Chichester www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 18, 2020