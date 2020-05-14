Home

Notice Condolences

Arthur Haffenden Notice
HAFFENDEN Arthur Besom Broom Maker and Woodland Craftsman,
passed away 29 April 2020, aged 90.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Elaine and Barry, his grandchildren and many friends.

A private funeral is being arranged.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held once restrictions have been lifted. Donations in memory of Arthur for
St Wilfrid's Hospice can be made c/o
W Bryder & Sons Funeral Directors Tel.01798 342174 or online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
Arthur-Haffenden
Published in Chichester Observer on May 14, 2020
