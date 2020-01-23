|
Sharp Audrey Passed away peacefully on
2nd January 2020, aged 77.
Much loved mother of Richard,
Alan, Robert and Darrel and a loving grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made payable by cheque to The Royal British Legion
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
230 Chichester Road, North Bersted, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA
Telephone 01243 865119.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020