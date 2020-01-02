Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Avis Marter

Avis Marter Notice
MARTER Avis Passed away on 10th December 2019 aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Laurie, beloved mother of Piers and the late Catherine. She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at St Thomas a Becket
Church, Pagham on Thursday 9th
January 2020 at 12 noon.
Flowers or donations in Avis' memory
to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High
Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR.
Telephone 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 2, 2020
