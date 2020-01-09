|
|
|
HAGGAR Barbara Passed away peacefully on 17th
December 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Philip,
much loved mum of Mark and
Neil and beloved grandma.
Funeral service to take place
at Our Lady Of Sorrows Roman
Catholic Church, Bognor Regis
on Tuesday 14th January at
11:00am followed by interment
in St Richards Churchyard, Slindon.
Flowers only please to Reynolds
Funeral Service,31 High Street,
Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020