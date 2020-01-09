Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00
Our Lady Of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church
Bognor Regis
Barbara Haggar Notice
HAGGAR Barbara Passed away peacefully on 17th
December 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Philip,
much loved mum of Mark and
Neil and beloved grandma.
Funeral service to take place
at Our Lady Of Sorrows Roman
Catholic Church, Bognor Regis
on Tuesday 14th January at
11:00am followed by interment
in St Richards Churchyard, Slindon.
Flowers only please to Reynolds
Funeral Service,31 High Street,
Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020
