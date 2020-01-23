Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darren Miles Funeral Services Ltd
107 Felpham Road
, West Sussex PO22 7PW
01243 828210
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Taylor

Notice Condolences

Barbara Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Barbara Ann Passed away on
January 3rd, aged 81.
Beloved wife of Ken and much loved mother and grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 7th February at Worthing Crematorium at 11.40am,
followed by a memorial service at Felpham Methodist Church at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, with donations to Felpham Methodist Church's Defibrillator Appeal & Christian Aid c/o Darren Miles Funeral Service,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis,
PO22 7PW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -