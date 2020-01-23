|
TAYLOR Barbara Ann Passed away on
January 3rd, aged 81.
Beloved wife of Ken and much loved mother and grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 7th February at Worthing Crematorium at 11.40am,
followed by a memorial service at Felpham Methodist Church at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, with donations to Felpham Methodist Church's Defibrillator Appeal & Christian Aid c/o Darren Miles Funeral Service,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis,
PO22 7PW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020