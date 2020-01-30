Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Thompson

Notice Condolences

Barbara Thompson Notice
Thompson Barbara Jean Sadly passed away on
20th January 2020, aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of Peter, Mother of
Sharon and Dave, Nanny of Daniel,
Katie, Brad and MJ, Great Nanny
of Violet and Dylan.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice
can be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral
Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -