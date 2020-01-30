|
|
|
Thompson Barbara Jean Sadly passed away on
20th January 2020, aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of Peter, Mother of
Sharon and Dave, Nanny of Daniel,
Katie, Brad and MJ, Great Nanny
of Violet and Dylan.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice
can be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral
Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 30, 2020