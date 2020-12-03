Home

Cooper Beryl Joan Passed away peacefully on
25th November 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bud,
much loved mother of Rod and Shelley and loving grandmother of James, Jonathan, Catherine, Joe and Ben.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral has been arranged.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to St Wilfrids Hospice
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 3, 2020
