HILL Beryl Margaret Passed away 17th December, aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Donald.
Mother to David, Steve and Nick, Grandmother to Lilly and Konnie.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 14th January at
St Mary Magdalene & St Denys, Midhurst at 11am followed by committal at Chichester Crematorium at 12.30.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to
the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Dillistone & Wraights
Funeral Directors, Bognor
Tel.01243 864466
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020