Betty Towler

Notice Condolences

Betty Towler Notice
TOWLER Betty Dorothy Elsie Passed away peacefully at Barnham Manor Nursing Home, on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernie Towler and cousin to Laura and Mary.
Many thanks go to all the staff at Barnham Manor especially Brenda and Gary for all they do and the care they give. Due to the current situation, there will be a private funeral. Donations for St.Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 18, 2020
