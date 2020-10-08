Home

Brian Hardy

Brian Hardy Notice
HARDY Brian Passed away in
St Richard's Hospital with
his family at his side on
27th September 2020, aged 86.
Now reunited with his beloved wife Pat. A devoted Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on the
14th October at 12:30. Due to Covid regulations please contact the family before attending the funeral.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations to MND Assoc. or Alzheimer's Soc. may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service, Bognor.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020
