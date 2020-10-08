|
HARDY Brian Passed away in
St Richard's Hospital with
his family at his side on
27th September 2020, aged 86.
Now reunited with his beloved wife Pat. A devoted Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on the
14th October at 12:30. Due to Covid regulations please contact the family before attending the funeral.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations to MND Assoc. or Alzheimer's Soc. may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service, Bognor.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020