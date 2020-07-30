|
|
|
Redman Brian William Passed away peacefully at
Donnington House on
26th July 2020, aged 79 years.
Our hearts are broken.
Darling husband of Ruby,
much loved father of Carolyn and
Gary, grandfather of Christopher,
Jamie and Jade, great grandfather
to Seren and Martha.
Due to current restrictions there
will be a private family funeral.
Donations if desired to Donnington House Care Home may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via
ww.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 30, 2020