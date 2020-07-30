Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Redman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Redman

Notice Condolences

Brian Redman Notice
Redman Brian William Passed away peacefully at
Donnington House on
26th July 2020, aged 79 years.
Our hearts are broken.
Darling husband of Ruby,
much loved father of Carolyn and
Gary, grandfather of Christopher,
Jamie and Jade, great grandfather
to Seren and Martha.
Due to current restrictions there
will be a private family funeral.
Donations if desired to Donnington House Care Home may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via
ww.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -