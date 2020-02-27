|
Raven Cecilia Passed away peacefully
on 25th January aged 88.
Much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
5th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or
payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, PO19 8AW.
Tel: 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 27, 2020