Bignell Charles (Charlie) Sadly passed away peacefully at Milkwood Residential Home, Liss on Monday 12th October 2020 aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean, father of Diane and Andrew, son in law Robert and enthusiastic Parps and Parpie to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral will be held at Heatherley Wood Grayshott on 28th October 2020 at 11am.
Due to Covid 19 regulations please contact the family or Lintott and Son before attending the funeral. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations to Dementia UK, may be sent to Lintott and Son Funeralcare Midhurst.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 22, 2020