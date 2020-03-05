Home

Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
13:00
St. Wilfrid's Church
Ellasdale Road
Bognor Regis
Cherry Ward Notice
WARD Cherry Jacqueline On 21st February 2020,
peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Martin,
much loved mother of Kai, Kirsty
and Russell and a dear grandma.
Funeral Service at St. Wilfrid's Church, Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Please wear something bright.
Family flowers only. Donations for
St. Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
