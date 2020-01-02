|
|
|
SELMAN Chris Died suddenly after a long illness on
4th December 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Patti and a
loving dad to Adam, Jo and Clare.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service on Friday 3rd January
at St Mary's Church, Slindon at
12pm followed by committal at
Chichester crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations in Chris's memory may
be sent to the British Lung Foundation
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR
Tel 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 2, 2020