Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Selman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Selman

Notice Condolences

Chris Selman Notice
SELMAN Chris Died suddenly after a long illness on
4th December 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Patti and a
loving dad to Adam, Jo and Clare.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service on Friday 3rd January
at St Mary's Church, Slindon at
12pm followed by committal at
Chichester crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations in Chris's memory may
be sent to the British Lung Foundation
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR
Tel 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -