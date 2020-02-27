Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Chris Woolnough

Woolnough Chris Passed away peacefully at home on 19th February 2020, aged 59 years.
Beloved husband of Emma, much loved dad of Elisha and Finley, loving son of Madelaine and brother of Lou.
Funeral Service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 9th March at 12.30pm.
No black to be worn. Family flowers only but donations if desired to
St Wilfrids Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 27, 2020
