Christine Bennett

Christine Bennett Notice
Bennett (née Lefèvre)
Christine Renée Jeanne Suddenly but peacefully in Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 4th July.
Much loved wife of Graham, mother of Claire and Richard, mother-in-law to Hülya. Sister to Michelle, Julian and Jacqueline and sister-in-law to Pat, Peter, Franchi, Ede and Reza. Beloved niece of Audrey in England and of Christiane from her French heritage.
Will be much missed by all and also as
a devoted auntie and great-auntie to
her extended family spread across
Europe and South-East Asia.
No flowers please but donations welcomed by the Stroke Association.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 16, 2020
