|
|
|
Bennett (née Lefèvre)
Christine Renée Jeanne Suddenly but peacefully in Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 4th July.
Much loved wife of Graham, mother of Claire and Richard, mother-in-law to Hülya. Sister to Michelle, Julian and Jacqueline and sister-in-law to Pat, Peter, Franchi, Ede and Reza. Beloved niece of Audrey in England and of Christiane from her French heritage.
Will be much missed by all and also as
a devoted auntie and great-auntie to
her extended family spread across
Europe and South-East Asia.
No flowers please but donations welcomed by the Stroke Association.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 16, 2020